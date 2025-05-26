Kool-BSJ Media Cup Football
Thrilling tiebreaker victory for Prothom Alo
Prothom Alo started the Kool-BSJ Media Cup Football Tournament with a win on Monday.
Prothom Alo football team defeated Maasranga Television 3–2 in a penalty shootout at the Outer Stadium in the capital's Paltan, as the match had ended in a goalless draw in regular time.
During the regulation 20-minute game, Prothom Alo had greater ball possession. Although striker Riyadul Karim left the field due to an injury at the first minute, the team continued to attack the opponents. Prothom Alo, however, created several goal-scoring opportunities during the first half.
Mehedi Hasan kept Maasranga’s defence under pressure with his aggressive play from the midfield. His shot was denied by the goalpost in the 10th minute of the game. Drinja Chambugong and Yahia Nakib also unleashed fear around the Maasranga defense. Yet, no goal was scored during regular time, and the game went into a tiebreaker.
After the first two penalty shots, the score was tied at 2–2. Both teams missed their third and fourth attempts. During this time, Prothom Alo’s goalkeeper Mahmudul Hasan made a brilliant save on Maasranga’s fourth shot and blocked their fifth attempt as well. So, Prothom Alo’s final shot turned to become the potential match-winner.
Finally, Shawon Sheikh took the decisive shot, securing the victory for Prothom Alo. Team’s coach and officials ran to the field from dugout and joined in the celebrations with the players. Manager Shawkat Hossain, sports editor Tarek Mahmud, and coach Abidul Islam, among others, joined in the celebrations.
Goalkeeper Mahmudul Hasan was adjudged as player of the match due to two excellent saves in the tiebreaker.
With this win, Prothom Alo will now play a playoff match for a spot in the quarterfinals. The playoff, scheduled for 28 May, will be against the winner of tomorrow’s (Tuesday) match between Jago News and Channel 24.
A total of 32 media houses are participating in the Media Cup Football Tournament organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA).