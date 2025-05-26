Thrilling tiebreaker victory for Prothom Alo

Prothom Alo started the Kool-BSJ Media Cup Football Tournament with a win on Monday.

Prothom Alo football team defeated Maasranga Television 3–2 in a penalty shootout at the Outer Stadium in the capital's Paltan, as the match had ended in a goalless draw in regular time.

During the regulation 20-minute game, Prothom Alo had greater ball possession. Although striker Riyadul Karim left the field due to an injury at the first minute, the team continued to attack the opponents. Prothom Alo, however, created several goal-scoring opportunities during the first half.