Crystal Palace to probe racist gesture towards Son

Crystal Palace promised Sunday to ban a supporter after he was seen on video making what appears to be a racist gesture towards Tottenham’s South Korean forward Son Heung-min.

The incident occurred in the 89th minute of Spurs’ 1-0 win on Saturday when Son was substituted.

As the South Korea captain left the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he had to walk past a section of Palace supporters, one of whom made the gesture.