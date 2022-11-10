Varane and Giroud named in France squad

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Benzema was frozen out of the France team for five-and-a-half years due to his role in a blackmail scandal involving a sextape and his international teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

He was convicted for his role in that affair last year but by then he had returned to the France side, playing at Euro 2020 and in the team that won the UEFA Nations League.

Giroud is two goals away from equalling Thierry Henry's national record of 51 but has often been overlooked since Benzema's recall.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward, now with AC Milan, would become France's oldest outfield player at a World Cup.