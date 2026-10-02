Ronaldo's Portugal future in doubt after walkout

The international future of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hung in the balance after the 41-year-old walked out on the squad after learning that he would not start the game against Denmark on Thursday.

Ronaldo announced late on Wednesday that he had left the team, shortly after a press conference in which coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be left out of his starting line-up for a second consecutive Nations League game.

In his absence, Portugal turned on the style to beat Denmark 4-2.

The former Real Madrid forward had been due to train with his teammates at the Parken Stadium on the eve of the game, but walked out following the announcement by Jesus.