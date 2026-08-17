Cristiano Ronaldo: 'This is probably my last year'

Cristiano Ronaldo is inching closer to retirement.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo, 41, told Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

Ronaldo, whose Al Nassr contract runs until June 2027, previously has stopped short of giving a timeline of when he'd be ready to call it a career.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from World Cup play but did not close the door on making future appearances for the national team.