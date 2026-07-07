Ronaldo says his last World Cup is over but Portugal decision can wait

Ronaldo, who helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship plus the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, said he was proud of his contribution to the national team.

"I've won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title," he said.

"The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup."

Portugal's exit also came with Roberto Martinez's departure as manager, and Ronaldo offered warm words for the Spaniard.