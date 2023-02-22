Real Madrid roar back to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid produced another stunning Champions League fightback from 2-0 down to thrash Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the hosts a perfect start in a repeat of last season's Champions League final.

But Vinicius struck twice to level by half-time and, after Eder Militao had given Carlo Ancelotti's men the lead, Benzema's double put the holders well on the way to the quarter-finals.

"We suffered a lot early on, you can't start games like that, but fortunately the team had a cool head," said Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.