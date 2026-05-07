Bayern lament lack of 'killer' instinct after PSG elimination

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer bemoaned his side's lack of killer instinct in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final elimination at the hands of holders Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG set up a clash with Arsenal in the final with a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Bayern, sealing a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Bayern have scored an incredible 175 goals in all competitions this season but were unable to break through until stoppage time, when Harry Kane grabbed an equaliser.