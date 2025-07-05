Chelsea edge Palmeiras to reach Club World Cup semis

A late own-goal by goalkeeper Weverton took Chelsea through to the Club World Cup semi-finals on Friday as the Premier League side edged Palmeiras of Brazil 2-1 in a last-eight tie that had been lit up by a moment of magic from young star Estevao Willian.

The teenage Brazil forward, who will join Chelsea after the tournament, was eager to impress his future employers and his brilliant 53rd-minute finish cancelled out Cole Palmer's opener in Philadelphia.

But a deflected Malo Gusto cross went in off Palmeiras 'keeper Weverton in the 83rd minute to take Chelsea through to a semi-final showdown with another Brazilian side in Fluminense.

"In the first half we were in control of the game and could have scored more than one goal," said Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, dismissing suggestions his team had been fortunate.

"They started the second half better than us and the dynamic of the game changed, but then in the last 25 minutes we were in control again and I think we deserved to win without being lucky."