Belgium into World Cup last 32 with New Zealand rout

Belgium defeated New Zealand 5-1 to book their place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Friday, securing their first win of the tournament to finish on top of Group G in Vancouver.

A double strike from Arsenal's Leandro Trossard and goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers carried the Red Devils into the last 32 in first place ahead of Egypt on goal difference.

Egypt claimed the runners-up spot after a 1-1 draw with Iran in Seattle. The Iranians finished third in the group.

Belgium dominated a lopsided first half and had alarm bells ringing in the New Zealand defence early on when Trossard's angled shot cannoned of the inside of the upright only to be cleared off the line by Tyler Binden.