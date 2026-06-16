Belgium escape Egypt upset bid with own goal

Romelu Lukaku forced Egypt into an own goal within seconds of entering the game and favored Belgium escaped with a 1-1 draw in the opening Group G match of the 2026 World Cup at Seattle Stadium on Monday.

Lukaku's equalizer came just 28 seconds after entering the game in the 66th minute and prevented Egypt from winning their first game in their fourth World Cup appearance.

Midfielder Emam Ashour scored his first international goal with a superb shot from 20 yards out to give Egypt a 1-0 lead.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan opted to play Mohamed Salah centrally on the legend's 34th birthday and the move worked out brilliantly from the outset. After drawing an early yellow card on Belgium, Salah then delivered a clinical pass to Ashour on the edge of the defense.