Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum

The 35-year-old emulated the late Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December.

“I had never dreamed or thought about this,” Messi said. “My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, to do what I always loved in this life.

“I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.