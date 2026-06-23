Missed penalty spurred 'very angry' Messi to World Cup history

Lionel Messi said he was "very angry" with himself for missing a penalty -- and channelled it into scoring twice to make World Cup history on Monday.

The Argentina captain hit a brace to give the holders a 2-0 win over Austria in Texas, his first goal making him the leading scorer ever at the World Cup with 17 goals.

He added number 18 in second-half injury time to propel Argentina into the last 32.

But it might have been even better for the player widely regarded as the best in the history of football, having dragged a weak penalty wide early on with the game at 0-0.

"Today there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed and I struck it very badly," said Messi, who turns 39 on Wednesday.

"Luckily we were able to turn the situation around, take the lead and take three very important points."