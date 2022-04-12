Abahani get walkover in first play-off match

Confirming the matter Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem told the reporters that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) unofficially communicated with BFF in this regards last night that the Maldives club withdrew their participation from the match.
Later, they confirmed about the walkover at noon, he added.
With the walkover against the Maldivian outfit, Abahani will advance to the next stage of playoff where they will play the winners of the match between Blue Star of Sri Lanka and ATK Mohun Bagan of India scheduled to be held on 19 April.