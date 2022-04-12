Abahani get walkover in first play-off match

Six times Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani Limited have got walkover against Valencia Club of Maldives as the Maldivian club did not come to play the AFC Cup play-off match, reports BSS.

The AFC Cup play-off match between the two clubs was scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Sylhet stadium. The Maldivian club was supposed to come to Bangladesh on Sunday night, but did not come due to financial constrain.