Football

AFC Cup football

Abahani get walkover in first play-off match

Prothom Alo English Desk
Players of Abahani Limited leaving the pitch after a match
Players of Abahani Limited leaving the pitch after a matchProthom Alo file photo

Six times Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani Limited have got walkover against Valencia Club of Maldives as the Maldivian club did not come to play the AFC Cup play-off match, reports BSS.

The AFC Cup play-off match between the two clubs was scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Sylhet stadium. The Maldivian club was supposed to come to Bangladesh on Sunday night, but did not come due to financial constrain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Confirming the matter Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem told the reporters that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) unofficially communicated with BFF in this regards last night that the Maldives club withdrew their participation from the match.

Later, they confirmed about the walkover at noon, he added.

With the walkover against the Maldivian outfit, Abahani will advance to the next stage of playoff where they will play the winners of the match between Blue Star of Sri Lanka and ATK Mohun Bagan of India scheduled to be held on 19 April.

Advertisement
Read more from Football
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement