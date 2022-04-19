Abahani lose 1-3 against Mohun Bagan

Abahani Limited lost their AFC Cup 2022 play-off (South) match against ATK Mohun Bagan by 1-3 goals at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Indian outfits’ Australian recruit David Williams scored a hat-trick while Abahani’s Costa Rican World Cupper Daniel Collindres scored the only goal for the visitors.

In the first 45 minutes, Abahani struggled to cope with the fast-paced football of their opposition and went into the halftime break trailing by 0-2.