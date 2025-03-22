Argentina edge closer to qualification after Almada strike sinks Uruguay

World champion Argentina edged to the brink of qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Friday after a superb strike from Thiago Almada earned them a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in Montevideo.

The reigning world champions looked to be headed for a draw after a tense tussle against a Uruguay side who defeated the Argentinians 2-0 in Buenos Aires earlier in qualifying.

But Argentina grabbed all three points with a moment of magic that stunned Montevideo's Estadio Centenario.

Gathering the ball on the edge of the area, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder took a touch and uncorked a ferocious strike that flew into the top corner beyond the dive of Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

The only blemish for Argentina on an otherwise solid night's work came deep into stoppage time when Nicolas Gonzalez was dismissed after catching Uruguay defender Nahitan Nandez with a high boot in a rash challenge.

Nevertheless that late red card could not take the gloss off the evening for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who praised his team's response to losing Messi to injury.