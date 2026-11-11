Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka 4-0 to top group in SAFF Championship
Bangladesh produced a dominant performance to thrash Sri Lanka 4-0 and book their place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship as group champions at the National Stadium on Wednesday.
Shamit Shome opened the scoring in the eighth minute before captain Hamza Choudhury doubled the lead just before half-time. Farhan Ahmed Ali scored a stunning solo goal early in the second half, while Rakib Hossain completed the rout with a superb finish.
Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the semi-finals on 14 November at 8pm. India will take on Bhutan in the other semi-final at noon on the same day.
The hosts dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, controlling possession and creating several scoring opportunities while keeping Sri Lanka largely on the back foot.
Rakib was particularly lively down the right flank, delivering several dangerous crosses that his teammates failed to convert.
Bangladesh took the lead in the eighth minute when Shamit capitalised on a defensive error. Sri Lankan goalkeeper Sujan Perera failed to clear Hamza's cross properly, and after the ball deflected off a defender, it fell to Shamit. His first attempt was blocked, but he made no mistake with the rebound.
Hamza, making his first appearance as Bangladesh captain, extended the lead in the 43rd minute. Receiving a pass from Ibrahim just outside the box, he outpaced a Sri Lankan defender before unleashing a shot that went past goalkeeper Perera and into the net. It was Hamza's fifth international goal for Bangladesh, all scored at the National Stadium.
Bangladesh continued their dominance after the break, with Farhan producing the highlight of the night in the 53rd minute. Picking up the ball just outside the penalty area, he dribbled past three defenders, gradually making his way into the box before finishing brilliantly. His teammates rushed to lift him in celebration as the crowd erupted.
Rakib put the finishing touch on the emphatic victory, scoring Bangladesh's fourth goal with an excellent individual effort. Collecting the ball well outside the box, he sprinted past a defender before facing only the goalkeeper. He then delicately chipped the ball over Perera and into the net.
The goal was particularly significant for Rakib, who had not scored for the national team in nearly a year and a half.
Bangladesh's dominance was evident in the statistics as well. They managed 10 shots, three of which were on target, while Sri Lanka had just three attempts, none of them on target.
Bangladesh also suffered an injury setback in the closing stages when Saad Uddin was stretchered off in the 76th minute with an ankle injury. Rahmat Shah came on in his place, while Jamal Bhuiyan replaced Kazem Shah.