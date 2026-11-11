Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka 4-0 to top group in SAFF Championship

Bangladesh produced a dominant performance to thrash Sri Lanka 4-0 and book their place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship as group champions at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Shamit Shome opened the scoring in the eighth minute before captain Hamza Choudhury doubled the lead just before half-time. Farhan Ahmed Ali scored a stunning solo goal early in the second half, while Rakib Hossain completed the rout with a superb finish.