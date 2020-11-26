'An immense sadness': Argentina mourns death of Maradona

Heartbroken fans of Diego Maradona gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to mourn the Argentine football legend's death on Wednesday, praying, laying flowers and singing patriotic and sport chants.

President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after Maradona, 60, died at home following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems.

At Maradona's childhood home in Villa Fiorito, a largely impoverished city in the suburbs of the capital, people gathered to pray in front of an Argentine flag adorned with a black ribbon.