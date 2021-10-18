Ansu inspires Barca to victory over Valencia at the start of crunch week

Ansu went off with Valencia still chasing an equaliser, an indication of how important Ronald Koeman considers his involvement in Wednesday's Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev, with the season's first Clasico against Real Madrid coming four days later.

"We have a week with three big games at home and the first one was the most important," said Koeman.

"When you start the game with an early goal conceded there is a mental thing but we overcame it."

After losing their first two games to Bayern Munich and Benfica, Barca sit bottom of the group, meaning a victory over Kiev is all-but essential.