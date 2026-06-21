Argentina face Austria with knockout stage in sight

Defending champions Argentina can take a major step towards the knockout stage when they face Austria in their second World Cup Group J match on Monday, after both sides opened their campaigns with convincing victories.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's title defence with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, drawing level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, while Austria beat Jordan 3-1 to set up a meeting between the group's two early leaders.

A victory would leave Argentina on the brink of the Round of 32 and could secure top spot in the group if Jordan fail to beat Algeria in the day''s other Group J match.

Austria arrive with ambitions of their own after an impressive opening performance under coach Ralf Rangnick and can also move into a commanding position in the group if they overcome Argentina and Algeria do not beat Jordan.