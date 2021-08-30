Arambagh KS relegated to first division over spot- fixing

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football club Arambagh Krira Sangha have been punished heavily for their involvement in spot-fixing, match manipulations, live and online betting and other irregularities, reports UNB.

Moreover, a fine of TK 5,00,000 (five lacs) was also imposed on the club with a payment dateline of one month.

Once formidable Arambagh KS, which was established in 1958, have been relegated to the third-tier first division league and have to play in the league mandatory for two seasons without any option of promotion as the allegations against the team were proved correct.

