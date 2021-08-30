Football

Arambagh KS relegated to first division over spot- fixing

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football club Arambagh Krira Sangha have been punished heavily for their involvement in spot-fixing, match manipulations, live and online betting and other irregularities, reports UNB.

Moreover, a fine of TK 5,00,000 (five lacs) was also imposed on the club with a payment dateline of one month.

Once formidable Arambagh KS, which was established in 1958, have been relegated to the third-tier first division league and have to play in the league mandatory for two seasons without any option of promotion as the allegations against the team were proved correct.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The disciplinary committee of Bangladesh Football Federation ( BFF) took the drastic decision in its recent meeting after making investigations, complying to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) advice and reviewing the match reports and footage published in different medias.

After the decision, Arambagh KS, which finished bottom to be relegated from this year's BPL, are now out of even the 2nd-tier Bangladesh Championship League.

Advertisement

The BFF also banned for life the Arambagh president, sponsor company, manager, assistant manager, and former physio from Bangladesh football.

Besides, a good number of players of the club --both current and former -- have been banned for various terms for being involved in the illegal activities.

Read more from Football
Advertisement