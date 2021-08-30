Arambagh KS relegated to first division over spot- fixing

The disciplinary committee of Bangladesh Football Federation ( BFF) took the drastic decision in its recent meeting after making investigations, complying to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) advice and reviewing the match reports and footage published in different medias.
After the decision, Arambagh KS, which finished bottom to be relegated from this year's BPL, are now out of even the 2nd-tier Bangladesh Championship League.
The BFF also banned for life the Arambagh president, sponsor company, manager, assistant manager, and former physio from Bangladesh football.
Besides, a good number of players of the club --both current and former -- have been banned for various terms for being involved in the illegal activities.