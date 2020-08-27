Argentines hoping for Messi-Guardiola reunion at City

Manchester City are favourites to sign the six-times world player of the year who has won every major title with Barcelona.

Some of his career highlights at Barca came under the guidance of Guardiola, who is now City manager, and the prospect they might team up again is mouth-watering.

"There are always cycles (in life) and cycles come to an end and it is good that he goes down another path," said Facundo Silva, a 45-year old hairdresser.

"As a Boca fan I’d like to see him play Boca but that’s impossible. I think that wherever Guardiola is he will do much better that now because Barcelona has practically come apart. I hope he does well at another club."

Messi has long said he hopes to one day play at his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario but that appears unlikely for now.

The wise money is on the 33-year old going to a European club – Inter Milan and Paris St Germain are among those suitors mentioned – who can compete for the Champions League, a title Messi last won in 2015.

"He is at the age at the end of his career and he has to make a decision that is not about money, it’s about looking for something new," said Horacio Uriarte. "And as he is a winner he’ll look for a club that can help him win."