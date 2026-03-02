Bangladesh tackle gender barriers to reach Women's Asian Cup

Bangladesh's national football team face daunting odds at their first-ever Women's Asian Cup, but have already scored a major victory by qualifying.

In the South Asian nation of 170 million, social stigma, family expectations, poverty and religious hardliners have long relegated women and girls to sports sidelines.

The first women's football league matches took place in 2011, and the squad, known to fans as the Red and Green, have kept pressing forward despite deeply embedded prejudices.

"Many more girls would have joined us if the community had been even slightly supportive," captain Afeida Khandaker told AFP ahead of her side's 3 March debut in Australia.

In rural areas especially, women and girls are discouraged from or even harassed for playing sport, with some religious leaders deeming it indecent.

"Girls often had to quit football after primary school," Khandaker said. "Neighbours would complain about how teenage girls could play football while wearing shorts."