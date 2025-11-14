Hamza dazzles again but Bangladesh denied as Nepal strike late to steal 2–2 draw

Just four minutes later, he calmly converted a penalty after Rakib was fouled inside the box, putting Bangladesh 2–1 ahead. But in the third minute of added time, Ananta Tamang equalised with a neat finish from a corner to bring Nepal level.

The match, held on Thursday at the National Stadium, saw both teams struggle for rhythm early on. Bangladesh earned their first corner in the 4th minute, but captain Jamal Bhuiyan’s delivery created no real danger.

Nepal, on the other hand, managed a few attacking moves but failed to break through Bangladesh’s defence. In the 20th minute, Bangladesh came close again when Nepal’s goalkeeper fumbled Jamal’s corner, but the hosts could not take advantage.