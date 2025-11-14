Hamza dazzles again but Bangladesh denied as Nepal strike late to steal 2–2 draw
Despite coming from behind and scoring twice in the second half, Bangladesh were left frustrated as Nepal netted a late equaliser in stoppage time to secure a 2–2 draw in Dhaka.
Rohit Chand gave Nepal the lead before the half-hour mark with a low shot from the edge of the box. In the 46th minute, Hamza brought Bangladesh level with a stunning bicycle kick.
Just four minutes later, he calmly converted a penalty after Rakib was fouled inside the box, putting Bangladesh 2–1 ahead. But in the third minute of added time, Ananta Tamang equalised with a neat finish from a corner to bring Nepal level.
The match, held on Thursday at the National Stadium, saw both teams struggle for rhythm early on. Bangladesh earned their first corner in the 4th minute, but captain Jamal Bhuiyan’s delivery created no real danger.
Nepal, on the other hand, managed a few attacking moves but failed to break through Bangladesh’s defence. In the 20th minute, Bangladesh came close again when Nepal’s goalkeeper fumbled Jamal’s corner, but the hosts could not take advantage.
In the 29th minute, Rohit Chand capitalised on a defensive lapse, receiving a cutback and slotting home with a low shot. Bangladesh nearly equalised before halftime when Fahim’s header went straight into the goalkeeper’s gloves, leaving the hosts trailing 1–0 at the break.
Cabrera brought on Shammit Som at the start of the second half, and within a minute, Hamza produced a spectacular bicycle kick to restore parity. Minutes later, his successful penalty gave Bangladesh the lead and lifted the home crowd’s spirits.
In the 70th minute, Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera made a triple substitution, bringing on Shakil Ahsan Topu, Shahriar Emon, and Mohammad Hridoy.
Ten minutes later, an injured Hamza was forced off after receiving brief medical attention. Nineteen-year-old Cuba Mitchel came on as Hamza’s replacement to make his international debut.
Cabrera had initially planned to substitute captain Jamal Bhuiyan, who had already removed his armband, but Hamza’s injury forced a change in plan.
Bangladesh appeared set for victory as the match entered stoppage time, the Red and Green leading 2–1, but Ananta Tamang’s 93rd-minute strike from a corner stunned the home crowd and denied the hosts the chance to celebrate a win.
With the result, Bangladesh had to leave the field frustrated, while Nepal celebrated a hard-fought draw after being on the verge of defeat.