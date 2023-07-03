Emiliano Martinez or just a moving car with tinted windows?

He wanted to come to Dhaka to experience Bangladesh’s Argentina craze first hand. But what did Emiliano Martinez witness after coming here? He saw nothing of that craze. The only thing he saw was some journalists hovering in front of his hotel in the morning.

He saw them, but none of the journalists could see him. From his hotel room he went straight to the underground parking to get into his car. That car also had tinted glass window. Martinez left the hotel in that car which was tailing a police van a little after 9:00am. Photo journalists ran after the car with their cameras in hand, TV cameramen ran with cameras while the police were blowing their whistles and running after them. No one really managed to capture any photos or record any footage. One could hardly see Martinez behind the black tinted glass.