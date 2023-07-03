Mashrafe gifts Bangladesh cricket team’s jersey to Martinez

The faces of his two children floated in Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s mind when he first received the proposal. He knew that Emiliano Martinez was coming to Bangladesh. But he never imagined that he would get a chance to meet him like this.

On Monday morning, the Argentine football star Martinez landed in Dhaka. When digital business group FundedNext, the organisation that is hosting the Argentine World Cup winner’s the 11-hour visit to Bangladesh, gave Mashrafe the proposal, Mashrafe first thought of his daughter Humayra and son Sayel. Just like Mashrafe, his two children are also die-hard fans of Argentina.

So, Mashrafe took Humayra and Sayel with him to the FundedNext’s office in Pragati Sarani on Monday morning to meet Martinez. He took pictures of Martinez with his children, also gifted the Argentine star a Bangladesh cricket team jersey.