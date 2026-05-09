World Cup to hold trio of opening ceremonies in Mexico, the US, and Canada

The 2026 World Cup will feature a trilogy of opening ceremonies, with each of the host countries -- Mexico, the United States and Canada -- getting its turn at a star-studded celebration.

Global music stars including Katy Perry, Future, Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, J Balvin and Lisa will feature, world governing body FIFA confirmed on Friday.

Mexico will get the party started, 90 minutes before the kickoff of the tournament's first match between Mexico and South Africa on 11 June at Azteca Stadium, renamed Mexico City Stadium for the tournament.

The show will feature Colombian megstar J Balvin, multi-Grammy-award-winning Mexican rock band Mana, and pop star Alejandro Fernandez, the son of legendary ranchero king Vicente Fernandez.