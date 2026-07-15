Why Argentina will wear blue against England today

Some matches are remembered not through statistics, but through the stories they leave behind. Statistics record numbers, but history lives on in people's memories.

Argentina's clashes with England evoke memories of the 1982 Falklands War, that famous afternoon at the Azteca in 1986, the 'Hand of God', the Goal of the Century, and the Beckham-Simeone rivalry.

Perhaps it is to relive those memories that Argentina insisted on wearing their blue shirts.