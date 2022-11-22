Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

An explosive interview with TalkTV this month -- in which Ronaldo also said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag -- had put him on shaky ground at the club he rejoined in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.

United said last week they would address Ronaldo's comments only after establishing the complete facts and added last Friday that they had initiated "appropriate steps" in response.