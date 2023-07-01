Bangladesh-Kuwait semifinal goes into extra time

Bangladesh and Kuwait failed to breach each other’s defences in regulation time in a lively back and forth contest as the first semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India has now moved into extra time on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico emerged as Bangladesh’s savior multiple times in the second half while Rakib Hossain came agonisingly close to sealing a famous victory for Bangladesh.

After a barren first half, Kuwait started the second half visibly more aggressive. However it was Bangladesh who got the first clear cut chance in the second half.