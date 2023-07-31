Gono Bishwabidyalay crowned inaugural champions

After the stipulated 70 minutes ended goalless, the final of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 between Gono Bishwabidyalay and Fareast International University was decided in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

The woodworks saved three penalties in the shootout, two of Fareast’s and one of Gono Bishwabidyalay’s. In the end, Gono Bishwabidyalay won the shootout 4-2 and became champions in the inaugural edition of the tournament.