Gono Bishwabidyalay crowned inaugural champions

After the stipulated 70 minutes ended goalless, the final of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 between Gono Bishwabidyalay and Fareast International University was decided in a penalty shootout on Sunday.
The woodworks saved three penalties in the shootout, two of Fareast’s and one of Gono Bishwabidyalay’s. In the end, Gono Bishwabidyalay won the shootout 4-2 and became champions in the inaugural edition of the tournament.
The final, held at the Daffodil International University campus in Birulia, Savar, was one to remember. Fareast, who had nine Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players in their squad, were one of the title-contenders in this tournament as well. But they were without their main attacking weapon, Dhaka Mohammedan forward Sazzad Hossain and in his absence they lost their edge in the attacking third. And in the end, Gono Bishwabidyalay had the last laugh.
Gono Bishwabidyalay and Fareast have been dominating the inter university level football in the country for the past few years. They continued their dominance in the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament as well.
In 2018, Fareast were crowned champions in the Faraaz Gold Cup while Gono Bishwabidyalay finished as runners-up. This is Gono Bishwabidyalay’s third championship title in inter university football. Earlier, they had been champions in the Bangabandhu Inter University Championship in 2019 and in the Faraaz Gold Cup that same year. Last year, they were runners-up in the Bangabandhu Inter University Championship. They established themselves as a title contender in the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament by eliminating the strong Daffodil International University in the group-stage.
In the final, Sheikh Russel stirker Foysal Ahmed, Chattogram Abahani forward Saif Shamsud, Dhaka Abahani’s back-up goalkeeper Shamim Hossain, Muktijoddha defender Sumon Ahmed and Amit Mia.
Despite the defeat, Fareast’s midfielder Mohammad Hridoy was named the player of the final. Four players finished as the highest scorer in the tournament with six goals each. They are – Fareast’s Shadhin Hossain and Sajjad Hossain; American International University of Bangladesh’s Al Amin and Cumilla CCN Science and Technology University’s Md Shakil.
Semifinalist Jahangirnagar University’s Mahmudul Hasan, who plays for Bashundara Kings in the BPL, was named the player of the tournament. Mahmudul, who scored four goals in four games, was named the player of the match thrice.
The highest goal-scorers and player of the tournament received a cash prize of Tk 10 thousand each. The champion team was awarded Tk 500,000 (Tk 5 lakh) and the runners-up received Tk 300,000 (Tk 3 lakh).
Prothom Alo’s chief sports editor Utpal Shuvro hosted the prize giving ceremony. Tournament committee chief and former national team coach Golam Sarwar Tipu; the chairman of Daffodil International University and Daffodil group Md Sabur Khan; Daffodil International University’s vice-chancellor Dr M Lutfar Rahman; Ispahani group director Imad Ispahani; Ispahani Tea Limited’s general manager (marketing) Omar Hannan and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman were present at the event.
Gono Bishwabidyalay vice-chancellor Dr Md Abul Hossain, Fareast International University’s treasurer Dr Monjur-e-Khoda Tarafdar, tournament’s technical committee chairman and former Bangladesh footballer Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu, Tournament committee member and former footballer Imtiaz Sultan Jonny, Shafiqul Islam Manik, Alfaz Ahmed, sports writer Ikramuzzaman, Krirajogot editor Dulal Mahmud and Prothom Alo managing editor Anisul Haque were also present.
The guests were over the moon after the tournament successfully culminated and emphasised on continuing this tournament in the future.
Golam Sarwar said, “The entire arrangement was eye-catching. I was amazed by the enthusiasm of the university-goers for an inter university tournament. I hope that this doesn’t end here.”
Ispahani group’s director Imad Ispahani said, “We witnessed an exciting final. Such tournaments will pique the interest of university students and make them more interested in sports. We have been sponsoring sports events for a long time. We will continue our support.”
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude for everyone’s continued support. He congratulated both finalist teams and said, “Football is a popular sport in the country. We thank the Ispahani group for taking this initiative forward.”
The tournament began on 14 July in Chattogram. Matches were also played in Cumilla. After a 16-day-long competition, where 32 teams faced off in 32 matches, the tournament has brought down its curtains with hopes that it will return in the future on an even bigger scale.