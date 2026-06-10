Argentina vs Brazil: Who holds the edge in each position ahead of World Cup?

There is an old saying that grass does not grow where goalkeepers walk. Yet some keepers do more than stop goals — they change matches. Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez and Brazil’s Alisson Becker belong in that category.

Martínez can alter the course of a game at any moment. Martinez, also called Dibu, has been remarkably reliable in Argentina jersey, especially on major stages. Mentally resilient and excellent in penalty shootouts, he was one of the key figures in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph.

Martínez saved crucial penalties against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and France in the final. Even in open play, while not necessarily the world’s best pure shot-stopper, he has a habit of becoming the hero when it matters most — as seen in his famous late save from Randal Kolo Muani in the final.