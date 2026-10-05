Women’s football match in Sunamganj suspended after objections from some

According to Rakib, officials and players of the Sylhet team arrived in Dirai on Sunday. However, he learnt later that night that some people had gone to the UNO’s office and demanded that the match be stopped. They also posted a video about the issue on Facebook.

Rakib said he then contacted the UNO, who told him on Monday morning that, since both sides were residents of Dirai, they should resolve the matter through discussion and reach an understanding before holding the match. Otherwise, the match would have to be suspended.

Earlier, on Sunday night, several people, including Maulana Sharif Uddin of Chandipur in Dirai Pourashava, met UNO Sanjib Sarker and demanded that what they described as “obscenity” in the name of football be stopped. They also posted a video on Facebook after leaving the UNO’s office and returned there on Monday morning to demand that the match be cancelled.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Maulana Sharif Uddin said they had initially heard that adolescent girls would be playing football. They were now being told through loudspeaker announcements that it would be a women’s football match.