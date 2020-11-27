Bangladesh move up three places in FIFA rankings

The Bangladesh national football team have moved three places up in the the latest FIFA rankings.
The booters have advanced to 184th from October’s 187th while their points have increased to 920 from 914 in the latest rankings published on Thursday.
Bangladesh football team returned to competitive football after a long COVID-19 hiatus by beating Nepal 2-0 and holding to a 0-0 draw in 2 match series at Bangabandhu National Stadium on 13 and 17 November.
Bangladesh’s position slumped to a record-low 197th in 2017.
In the latest rankings, Belgium kept its number 1 position while France and Brazil remain steady on second and third place followed by England and Portugal.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina moved up a place to 7th position.
Bangladesh’s neighbor India has moved four places to 104th. Positions of other South Asian countries are: Afghanistan 150th, Maldives 155th, Nepal 171st, Bhutan 189 th, Pakistan 200th and Sri Lanka 206th.