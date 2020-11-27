Bangladesh move up three places in FIFA rankings

The Bangladesh national football team have moved three places up in the the latest FIFA rankings.

The booters have advanced to 184th from October’s 187th while their points have increased to 920 from 914 in the latest rankings published on Thursday.

Bangladesh football team returned to competitive football after a long COVID-19 hiatus by beating Nepal 2-0 and holding to a 0-0 draw in 2 match series at Bangabandhu National Stadium on 13 and 17 November.