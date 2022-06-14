Bangladesh prepared for Malaysia test

Bangladesh earlier showed impressive football against mighty Bahrain and Turkmenistan. They lost 0-2 to Bahrain in their group opening match which was followed by a fighting 1-2 defeat to Turkmenistan. Though Bangladesh lost both their group matches but their fighting performance must boost them up prior to the match against Malaysia.
The Javier Cabrera's men must be expecting a respectable result against Malaysia to finish the qualifiers campaign though it will be a tough job for Bangladesh to snatch a good result because the host will make their best use of full home ground advantage. They will also get ample home support from their crowds.
On the other hand, Malaysia are second in Group E with three points. A win in their final home game will be enough to keep their qualification hopes alive.
They started their qualifiers campaign with a 3-1 victory over Turkmenistan and endured a 2-1 defeat to Bahrain, who reign top of the table with a 100 per cent record, in their second match. Malaysia is just ahead of Turkmenistan on goal difference.
Considering the previous results, Malaysia will take to the field Tuesday with an upper hand as they have won six of their last nine encounters with Bangladesh, losing just once - a 2-1 loss back in 1982 Asian Games.