Bangladesh prepared for Malaysia test

Bangladesh looking forward to salvage some lost pride as they face host Malaysia in their ultimate group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reports BSS.

Private satellite channel T-sports will telecast the match live which kicks off at 7.00pm (BST).

Bangladesh will be eliminated from the race for next year's showpiece if they fail to win, as they sit bottom without a single point.