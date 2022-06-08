Bangladesh to face Bahrain Wednesday

Bangladesh will start their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign as they face upper ranked Bahrain in their opening group E match scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reports BSS.

The match will start at 3.15pm Bangladesh time.

Addressing the pre-match press conference on Tuesday Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera was found optimistic after Bangladesh's fighting performance against Indonesia.