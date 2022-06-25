Bangladesh women’s team to face Malaysia in series-deciding match Sunday

Football

Bangladesh women's team coach Golam Rabbani Choton speaks in a pre-match press-conference on 25 June
With the memory of crushing Malaysia 6-0 still fresh, Bangladesh national women’s football team will play the second match of the two-match friendly series against Malaysia on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 6:00pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Shipahi Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka, reports UNB.

In a pre-match press conference at the BFF House on Saturday, Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, “We played the first match against them according to our plans, now we will try to give our full efforts to win the (next) match, playing a better brand of football.”

Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun said, “We made a good start in the last match and finished it successfully. Now our target is to entertain the football fans, displaying a better game.”

The women’s team are playing the friendly series to prepare for the 2022 SAFF Women’s Championship to be held in Nepal on August 12-24 and as well as to improve their FIFA rankings.

Akhi Khatun struck twice while Sabina Khatun, Sirat Jahan Swapna, Monica Chakma and Krishna Rani Sarkar scored one goal each in the first match against Malaysia, who are ranked 61 places above Bangladesh, on Thursday.

With the victory, Bangladesh took revenge of their 1-2 goal defeat against Malaysia in a three-nation invitational football tournament in Singapore in February, 2017.

Ahead of the Sunday’s match, touring Malaysian team practiced at the Kamalapur Stadium Saturday morning while Bangladesh team took part in a swimming session at the hotel on Saturday, cancelling the day’s scheduled practice session at the turf in the afternoon.

