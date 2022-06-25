Bangladesh women’s team to face Malaysia in series-deciding match Sunday

With the memory of crushing Malaysia 6-0 still fresh, Bangladesh national women’s football team will play the second match of the two-match friendly series against Malaysia on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 6:00pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Shipahi Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka, reports UNB.

In a pre-match press conference at the BFF House on Saturday, Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, “We played the first match against them according to our plans, now we will try to give our full efforts to win the (next) match, playing a better brand of football.”