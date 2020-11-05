Bangladesh would play better than India

On 4 November 1995, the Bangladesh national football team won their first ever international trophy, in Myanmar. In an email interview with Prothom Alo, the Bangladesh team coach at the time, Otto Pfister from Germany, recalls the victory. The 82-year-old reminisced about the golden days of 25 years ago.
The Bangladesh team won their first international trophy in Myanmar on 4 November 1995 when you were the coach. It has been 25 years since then. Do you remember the day?
I remember it very well. That was the best match of Bangladesh team during my tenure as a coach. I will never forget how the amazing dribble by Rakib drove the opponents crazy! Arman dominated the midfield.
Your name will forever be associated with the history of football in Bangladesh as someone who guided the team towards the win of its first international title. Are you proud of that?
Of course. No one believed we would win, but I had 100 per cent confidence in our players.
After losing 4-0 to Myanmar in the first match, Bangladesh defeated Myanmar eventually.
If you can inspire the players, it is possible to do anything. The day before the game, I called each player to my room and talked to them individually. I explained to them that it was possible for us to beat Myanmar. This increased their confidence.
You also separately talked to the players who did not get the opportunity to play.
Everyone together forms a team. I realised that those who did not get the chance to play were in a bad mood. If the players sitting on the side benches are not happy, the team cannot win.
I explained to them why they didn't get the chance to play and that if the team won, it would be the victory for everyone.
Did you ever think Bangladesh was going to win before the final started?
I always believed that Bangladesh would win. Not even for once did I think we would lose.
How did you coach the team towards winning the title?
I got a few weeks to practice before the tournament started. My thoughts at the camp were very well received by the players. They followed my instructions and acted accordingly. Munna, Arman, Rakib and Ranjan played superbly in Myanmar and surprised me. They made Bangladesh proud. That was a great generation. Unfortunately, I am no longer in touch with anyone.
You liked captain Monem Munna a lot.
Munna was a player and a leader worth remembering. He will always have a place in my heart.
You and Munna could have witnessed the win of another title at the Madras SAF Games the following month after returning from Myanmar.
We lost 1-0 to India. That was the most frustrating moment in my Bangladesh chapter. We missed a lot of opportunities throughout the match. The ball even bounced back after hitting the post a few times. There was a great attempt by Mizan to score a header. We had bad luck.
In your opinion, what was the standard of the Bangladesh national team at that time?
Compared to the present, we were 50 steps ahead in the FIFA rankings back then. Bangladesh and India were the best in football in the region. However, I think Bangladesh would play better than India.
How will you evaluate your tenure in Bangladesh?
We gained a lot, though our capacity was small. We created many great players, who had become part of the history of football in Bangladesh.