Barca's top-four finish in danger after shock defeat by Cadiz

Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi (C) gestures from the bench prior to the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 18, 2022.Barcelona's place in La Liga's top four looks much less secure after they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-battling Cadiz on Monday.

Lucas Perez's close-range finish early in the second half condemned Barca to a second consecutive defeat, on the back of their shock exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Barcelona stayed second but are level on points with both Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in fourth while Real Betis in fifth are only three points behind. Xavi Hernandez's team do have a game in hand over the trio below them.