Barcelona sell 10pc of Liga TV rights to US fund

Barcelona on Thursday announced they had sold 10 per cent of their Liga television rights for 25 years to US investment group Sixth Street for €207.5 million ($215.5 million).

The deal will allow Barcelona, beset by financial problems, to end the fiscal year that closes this Thursday in profit.

Catalan sports daily Sport reported that otherwise Barca “would have ended the financial year with a loss of 150 million euros.”