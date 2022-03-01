Bashundhara Kings again at the top again

Sheikh Russel however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.
Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on Saturday (March 5) at the same venue while Sheikh Russel KC meet Uttar Baridhara Club on the following day (May 6) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Bashundhara Kings earlier lost to Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 1-2 goals in their league opening match, beat Uttar Baridhara Club by a solitary goal in their second match, edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a lone goal in their third match, blanked Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in their fourth match and beat Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-2 goals in their fifth match of the league.
While Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra earlier played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their league opening match, again split point with Chittagong Abahani Limited playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their second match, beat Saif Sporting Club by 1-0 goal in their third match, went down a 1-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in their fourth match and suffered a 0-1 goal defeat to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their fifth match of the league.