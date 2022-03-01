Football

Bashundhara Kings again at the top again

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bashundhara King's Brazilian forward Robson plays a ball during a BPL Football match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on 28 February, 2022
Bashundhara King's Brazilian forward Robson plays a ball during a BPL Football match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on 28 February, 2022

A late goal by Brazilian forward Robson helped Bashundhara Kings to earn a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football on Monday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city, reports UNB.

With the day’s win, Bashundhara Kings again moved top of the table with 15 points from six matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of five points playing the same number of matches.

After the barren first half, Robson finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Kings converting a spot kick in the 83rd minute of the match.

Sheikh Russel however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on Saturday (March 5) at the same venue while Sheikh Russel KC meet Uttar Baridhara Club on the following day (May 6) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Bashundhara Kings earlier lost to Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 1-2 goals in their league opening match, beat Uttar Baridhara Club by a solitary goal in their second match, edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a lone goal in their third match, blanked Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in their fourth match and beat Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-2 goals in their fifth match of the league.

While Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra earlier played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their league opening match, again split point with Chittagong Abahani Limited playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their second match, beat Saif Sporting Club by 1-0 goal in their third match, went down a 1-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in their fourth match and suffered a 0-1 goal defeat to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their fifth match of the league.

