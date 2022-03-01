Bashundhara Kings again at the top again

A late goal by Brazilian forward Robson helped Bashundhara Kings to earn a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football on Monday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city, reports UNB.

With the day’s win, Bashundhara Kings again moved top of the table with 15 points from six matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of five points playing the same number of matches.

After the barren first half, Robson finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Kings converting a spot kick in the 83rd minute of the match.