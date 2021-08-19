Bashundhara Kings start campaign beating Maziya 2-0

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings also made a good start in their first AFC Cup outplaying another Maldivian side TC Sports Club by 5-1 goals in last year’s cancelled tournament , featuring gout goals by former Argentina international Hernan Barcos.
In the day’s match, the fresh BPL champions Kings took lead in the 25th minute by a gifted goal as Mohamed Irufaan of Maziya SRC sent the ball to his own net (1-0).
Brazilian forward Robson Robinho doubled the Kings margin in the 40th minute by a close range angular shot that kissed the Maziya net near the first bar (2-0).
The Kings will play their 2nd group match on 21 August at 5:00pm (BDST) at the same venue against JSW Bengaluru FC of India, which eliminated Club Eagles of the Maldives by 1-0 goal in a play-off match in Male on 15 August.
In their last Group D match, Bashundhara Kings will encounter Kolkata giant traditional ATK Mohun Bagan FC on 24 August, also at 5:00pm (BDST) at the National Stadium in Male.
In the remaining group D matches, Mohun Bagan will face Mazia S&RC on 21 August at 10:00pm (BDST) while Bengaluru FC will meet Mazia S&RC on 24 August at 10:00pm (BDST), all at the National Stadium in Male.
Earlier, Indian league champions ATK Mohun Bagan of Kolkata made a flying start in the four-team Group D of the AFC Cup’2021 beating Bengaluru FC by 2-0 goals in the opening match at the National Football Stadium in the Maldives capital Male on Wednesday afternoon.
In the day’s all Indian affairs, Roy Krishna put Mohun Bagan Club ahead in the 39th minute from a close header, utilizing a goal bound flag kick of French- Morrocan booter Hugo Boumous (1-0) .
Midfielder Subhasish Bose extended the Mohun Bagan lead within thirty seconds of the start of second half (46th minute) helping Mariners to take a comfortable 2-0 lead over the Sunil Chhetri’s Blues .