Bashundhara Kings to take on Maziya Wednesday

Both Bashundhara Kings and Maziya and Sports and Recreation Club are top of the standings in their respective leagues and a win in the tomorrow's match will give them an early advantage in securing the only available berth into the AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals.
The star-studded side Bashundhara Kings won four matches and made one draw in their last five encounters in the premier league and head coach Oscar Bruzon's boys must be looking forward to carry the momentum in the AFC Cup.
Maziya are also very well organised team compared to last year. The match is going to be a tough contest and the Maldivian side will also take to the field with their all-out effort to win the match.
Bashundhara Kings which placed in group D of the AFC Cup with Maziya S&RC of the Maldives, ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC of India will play their second group D match ATK Mohun Bagan on 21 May and meet Gokulam Kerala FC in their third and last group match scheduled to be held on 24 May.