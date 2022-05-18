Bashundhara Kings to take on Maziya Wednesday

Bangladesh Premier League Champions Bashundhara Kings will start their AFC Cup campaign when they face Maldives' Maziya and Sports and Recreation Club in their opening group D match scheduled to be held Wednesday at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, reports BSS.

The match kicks off at 9pm (BST), following the day's inaugural Group D match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan which begins at 5 pm (BST) at the same venue.