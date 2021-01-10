Bashundhara retain Federation Cup title

Bashundhara Kings clinched the Federation Cup Football crown for the second straight year, beating new finalist Saif Sporting Club 1-0 in the final on Sunday, reports UNB.
Argentine booter Raul Oscar Becerra scored the match-winner for Bashundhara in the 52nd minute with an angular shot, dodging past one of the opponent defenders.
State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell witnessed the day's final at the Bangabandhu National Stadium and handed the trophy to the champions.
The Kings' Oscar Becerra, who was adjudged man of the final, became the highest scorer of the tournament along with Nigerian booter Kenneth Ikechukwu of Saif SC, scoring five goals each.
Kenneth was named as the best player of the tournament while Chittagong Abahani got the fair play trophy.
Star-studded Bashundhara, who made their first appearance in the country's top-level football in 2017, clinched their fourth trophy on Sunday after winning the Premier League and Independence Cup in their first season and Federation Cup in the second and last season.
They also reached the final of the Federation Cup for three times in a row and emerged champions twice after losing the first one to Dhaka Abahani.
However, Saif Sporting staged a neck-and-neck fight against the star-studded Kings in their first Federation Cup final. They managed three good scoring chances. But the King's custodian Anisur Rahman Zico saved his castle brilliantly.
Saif SC's Nigerian booter Kenneth alone spoiled two good chances, depriving his side of the maiden trophy.
Earlier, Bashundhara reached the final, eliminating 11 times champions Dhaka Abahani with a 3-1 win. And Saif SC made it to their first final eliminating Chittagong Abahani 3-0.