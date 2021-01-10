Bashundhara retain Federation Cup title

Kenneth was named as the best player of the tournament while Chittagong Abahani got the fair play trophy.

Star-studded Bashundhara, who made their first appearance in the country's top-level football in 2017, clinched their fourth trophy on Sunday after winning the Premier League and Independence Cup in their first season and Federation Cup in the second and last season.

They also reached the final of the Federation Cup for three times in a row and emerged champions twice after losing the first one to Dhaka Abahani.

