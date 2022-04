Star-studded Bashundhara Kings take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a match of 11th round of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football scheduled to be held on Thursday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

The match kicks off at 3.30pm.

The defending champions Bashundhara Kings currently maintained their domination in the league table with 25 points from 10 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club following the leaders with 20 points playing the same number of matches.