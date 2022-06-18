Bayern agree deal for Liverpool’s Mane - reports

Bayern Munich have agreed terms with Liverpool to sign Sadio Mane, British media reported on Friday.

German champions Bayern will pay a fee in the region of $42.71 million for the signature of the 30-year-old Senegal forward, who had a year left on his Liverpool contract, Sky Sports and the BBC reported.

He is expected to sign a three-year contract and will undergo a medical next week.

Mane will leave Anfield after 269 appearances, having scored 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar return that helped the club to the Champions League title in 2018-19 and the Premier League crown a season later.