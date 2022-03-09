Bayern blast into quarters as Lewandowski hat-trick sinks Salzburg

Robert Lewandowski scored a record-breaking 11-minute hat-trick to send Bayern Munich sailing into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 win at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

The Polish striker had three goals to his name by the 23rd minute -- the earliest anyone has ever completed a hat-trick in a Champions League game -- as Bayern shook off their early nerves to crush Salzburg.

"This was definitely a statement from us, and it gives us hope that there is more like this to come," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer told Amazon Prime after his side reached the last eight for a record 20th time.