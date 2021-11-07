Bayern Munich down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich opened a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Freiburg, who suffered their first defeat in any competition this season.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund later missed the chance to trim Bayern's lead when they lost 2-1 at RB Leipzig.

In Munich, Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead with half an hour gone at the Allianz Arena before Robert Lewandowski hit his 13th Bundesliga goal this season with 15 minutes left.

Bayern have scored 100 goals this calendar year, one short of the record for a German club, set when Cologne netted 101 times in 1977.

Freiburg, who are third in Germany's top flight, caused a few nervous looks in the Bayern ranks when substitute Janik Haberer finally beat Manuel Neuer in stoppage time.