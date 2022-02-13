Bayern slump to 4-2 defeat at Bochum

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich said his side need to question their mentality after they slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at Bundesliga minnows Bochum ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Bayern conceded four goals in the first half for the first time in a Bundesliga match since 1975 as promoted side Bochum rampaged to a stunning win, leaving the perennial champions stunned.

"This was our worst performance of the season. We need to ask ourselves whether this is the mentality which Bayern Munich embodies," a dejected Kimmich told Sky.