Bayern suffer 5-0 cup thrashing at Gladbach

Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup Wednesday when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"I'm absolutely shocked. We simply didn't turn up," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told ARD.

"We let ourselves be outplayed in every situation - a collective blackout."

Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and were 3-0 down with 21 minutes played as Gladbach made a lightning start.